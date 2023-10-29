The Washington Capitals (3-3-1) host the San Jose Sharks (0-7-1) -- who've lost eight in a row -- on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT to watch the Capitals and the Sharks meet.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have given up 25 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

The Capitals' 14 total goals (two per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 25 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged just two goals per game (14 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 7 2 4 6 5 3 0% Dylan Strome 7 5 0 5 3 5 51.5% John Carlson 7 1 4 5 10 6 - Tom Wilson 7 1 3 4 5 8 66.7% Evgeny Kuznetsov 7 0 4 4 7 4 41.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 31 goals given up (3.9 per game) is 30th in the league.

The Sharks have eight goals this season (one per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 30 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up only eight goals during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players