Capitals vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - October 29
As they get ready to play the San Jose Sharks (0-7-1) on Sunday, October 29 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (3-3-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nic Dowd
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jacob MacDonald
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mikael Granlund
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Benning
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- Washington's 14 total goals (two per game) rank 30th in the league.
- Its goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks have eight goals this season (one per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- San Jose gives up 3.9 goals per game (31 total), which ranks 30th in the league.
- Their -23 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Capitals vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-225)
|Sharks (+180)
|6
