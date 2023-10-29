Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the fewest rushing yards in the league, 62.9 per game.

As part of the rushing attack, Robinson has carried the ball 85 times for a team-best 325 yards (46.4 ypg) and has four rushing TDs. Robinson also averages 16.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 balls for 113 yards on the season while scoring two receiving touchdowns.

Robinson vs. the Eagles

Robinson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 65.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 65.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Eagles have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Eagles have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Eagles yield 62.9 rushing yards per game, the NFL's best run defense this season.

The Eagles have the No. 5 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding three this season (0.4 per game).

Commanders Player Previews

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-111)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in seven opportunities this season.

The Commanders, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 64.2% of the time while running 35.8%.

He has handled 59.4% of his team's 143 rushing attempts this season (85).

Robinson has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored six of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (53.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

