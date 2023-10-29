Will Antonio Gibson Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 8?
In the Week 8 game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Antonio Gibson hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- Gibson has rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries (10.9 ypg).
- Gibson has also caught 15 passes for 157 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Gibson does not have a rushing touchdown in seven games.
- In one of seven games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.
Antonio Gibson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|3
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|2
|9
|0
|3
|44
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|2
|17
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|6
|19
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|3
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|2
|7
|0
|2
|24
|0
