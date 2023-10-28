The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) square off against the Washington Wizards (0-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 227.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington played 36 games last season that ended with over 227.5 points.

The Wizards average over/under last season was 227.5, which equals the total for this matchup.

The Wizards covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last year.

Washington was underdogs 55 times last season and won 18, or 32.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Wizards won 17 of their 51 games, or 33.3%, when they were an underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for Washington.

Wizards vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Wizards had better results away (20-20-0) than at home (19-22-0).

Looking at the over/under, Washington's games finished over more frequently at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (19 of 41, 46.3%) last season.

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game were only 0.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies gave up.

When scoring more than 113 points, Washington went 27-13 versus the spread and 25-15 overall.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)

Wizards Grizzlies 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 27-13 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 29-16 25-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 37-8 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 30-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-19 30-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 37-12

