Wizards vs. Grizzlies October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena, play the Washington Wizards (0-1). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He also sank 43% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.
- Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He drained 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.
- Tyus Jones averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also made 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Deni Avdija recorded 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 43.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Daniel Gafford's numbers last season were 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in league).
- Desmond Bane posted 21.5 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds.
- Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.
- Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the floor.
- Xavier Tillman posted 7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
Wizards vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wizards
|Grizzlies
|113.2
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|114.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
