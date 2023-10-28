The Washington Wizards (0-1) face the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MNMT

MNMT and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 148 - Wizards 90

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1.5)

Grizzlies (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-57.6)

Grizzlies (-57.6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.3

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards were 21st in the NBA in points scored (113.2 per game) and 17th in points conceded (114.4) last year.

Last year, Washington was 15th in the NBA in rebounds (43.6 per game) and 12th in rebounds allowed (43.0).

The Wizards were 14th in the NBA in assists (25.4 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Washington was 15th in the NBA in committing them (13.3 per game) last season. It was second-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

The Wizards made 11.3 3-pointers per game and shot 35.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 21st and 17th, respectively, in the NBA.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.