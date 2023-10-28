On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MNMT

MNMT and MNMT Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Grizzlies (-1.5) 227.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game last season, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allowed 113 per outing (11th in league).

The Wizards had a -99 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They put up 113.2 points per game to rank 21st in the league and allowed 114.4 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

The two teams combined to score 230.1 points per game last season, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allowed a combined 227.4 points per game last year, 0.1 fewer points than the total for this contest.

Memphis covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Washington put together a 39-42-0 record against the spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +50000 +25000 - Grizzlies +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.