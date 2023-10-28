Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Monmouth Hawks and William & Mary Tribe match up at 1:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Hawks. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Monmouth (-6.7) 49.0 Monmouth 28, William & Mary 21

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe have one win against the spread this year.

Two of the Tribe's five games have hit the over.

Monmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Hawks covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Hawks games hit the over eight out of 11 times last year.

Tribe vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed William & Mary 20.4 16.4 25.0 14.3 17.0 18.0 Monmouth 35.6 26.1 47.0 20.7 27.0 30.3

