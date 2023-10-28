The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) will square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) in ACC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cavaliers are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023

3:30 PM ET

Miami Gardens, Florida

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Virginia is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Miami (FL) is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.