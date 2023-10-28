According to our computer projections, the Miami Hurricanes will defeat the Virginia Cavaliers when the two teams play at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia (+18.5) Over (47.5) Miami (FL) 34, Virginia 22

Week 9 ACC Predictions

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-2-0 ATS this year.

Virginia is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season.

Cavaliers games have hit the over in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

Virginia games this year have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 1.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

The Hurricanes' record against the spread is 4-2-0.

Miami (FL) has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

There have been four Hurricanes games (out of six) that hit the over this season.

Miami (FL) games have had an average of 50.3 points this season, 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 36.3 19.1 36.4 17.2 36 24 Virginia 23.6 31.1 27.7 24.3 23 32

