The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for his 33rd start of the season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 20 quality starts.

Montgomery has 28 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 23 2.1 3 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 5.1 5 2 2 3 2 at Astros Oct. 15 6.1 5 0 0 6 1 at Orioles Oct. 8 4.0 9 5 4 2 1 at Rays Oct. 3 7.0 6 0 0 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with three walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the season.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

