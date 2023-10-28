The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) meet a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (ninth-best with 39.7 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 9.7 points allowed per game) this year. Indiana ranks ninth-worst in points per game (17.9), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 96th in the FBS with 29.3 points allowed per contest.

Penn State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Penn State Indiana 400 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (123rd) 218.1 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.1 (52nd) 181.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.7 (112th) 218.7 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198 (102nd) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has compiled 1,445 yards (206.4 ypg) on 136-of-223 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nicholas Singleton, has carried the ball 98 times for 410 yards (58.6 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 14 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Kaytron Allen has been handed the ball 87 times this year and racked up 401 yards (57.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 37 receptions for 454 yards (64.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Theo Johnson has put up a 193-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 26 targets.

Harrison Wallace III has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 15 receptions for 161 yards, an average of 23 yards per contest.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has racked up 914 yards on 60.9% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 55 times for 247 yards (35.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 212 receiving yards (30.3 per game) on 29 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Christian Turner has taken 52 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper's 285 receiving yards (40.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 receptions on 27 targets with one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has 20 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 224 yards (32 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

