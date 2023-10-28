The No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Monarchs will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-20.5) 48.5 -1400 +800 FanDuel James Madison (-20.5) 48.5 -1800 +920

Week 9 Odds

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Old Dominion has compiled a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

James Madison has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Dukes have been favored by 20.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

