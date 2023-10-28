MEAC foes match up when the Norfolk State Spartans (2-5) and the Morgan State Bears (1-5) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at William 'Dick' Price Stadium.

Norfolk State is averaging 337 yards per game on offense, which ranks 77th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Spartans rank 57th, giving up 342.9 yards per contest. Morgan State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 235 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 29th with 309.7 total yards allowed per contest.

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

Norfolk State Morgan State 337 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (126th) 342.9 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.7 (14th) 182.7 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.8 (119th) 154.3 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.2 (113th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has 1,025 yards passing for Norfolk State, completing 50.3% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 241 rushing yards (34.4 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

X'Zavion Evans has racked up 351 yards on 75 carries.

Kevon King has collected 249 yards on 52 attempts, scoring one time.

Andre Pegues has hauled in 17 receptions for 291 yards (41.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Aaron Moore has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 172 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tavian Morris has hauled in nine catches for 150 yards, an average of 21.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Dominique Anthony leads Morgan State with 535 yards on 56-of-106 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jarin Davis has rushed 65 times for 186 yards.

Jabriel Johnson has run for 130 yards across 31 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Treveyon Pratt has hauled in 237 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Demier Shipley has put up a 129-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on nine targets.

Anthony James Jr.'s 13 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 97 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Norfolk State or Morgan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.