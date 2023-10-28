How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There are two matchups on Friday's Liga MX schedule, including Pumas UNAM squaring off against Necaxa.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch Friday's Liga MX action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM journeys to face Necaxa at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Pumas UNAM (-125)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+300)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Mazatlan FC vs Queretaro FC
Queretaro FC is on the road to face Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Mazatlan FC (+115)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+230)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.