Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 143-120 loss to the Pacers, Kuzma put up 25 points and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Kuzma's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-104)

Over 20.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-125)

Over 6.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies allowed 113.0 points per game last season, 11th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies gave up 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the league last year, giving up 13.0 makes per contest.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 34 9 11 3 1 0 0 11/6/2022 34 12 11 2 2 1 0

