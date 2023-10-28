The No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The contest has an over/under of 48.5.

Offensively, James Madison ranks 62nd in the FBS with 399.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 28th in total defense (326.6 yards allowed per contest). With 358.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Old Dominion ranks 92nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 68th, allowing 372 total yards per game.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPNU

James Madison vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -20.5 -115 -105 48.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

James Madison Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Dukes have been bottom-25 in total offense with 388.7 total yards per game (-52-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 287.7 total yards surrendered per game (25th-best).

Offensively, the Dukes have put up 30.7 points per game over their last three contests (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 15 points on defense during that timeframe (26th-ranked).

Although James Madison ranks -70-worst in pass defense over the last three games (258.7 passing yards surrendered), it has been more competent offensively with 258 passing yards per game (76th-ranked).

From a run defense perspective, the Dukes have been a top-25 unit over the last three contests with 29 rushing yards allowed per game (best). They haven't played as well on offense, with 130.7 rushing yards per game (-21-worst).

The Dukes have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

James Madison has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

The Dukes have not covered the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

James Madison has gone over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).

James Madison has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

James Madison has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

The Dukes have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,696 yards (242.3 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 197 rushing yards on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has racked up 443 yards on 100 carries while finding paydirt one time. He's also caught 17 passes for 149 yards (21.3 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 60 times for 279 yards (39.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 549 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 49 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has reeled in 31 passes while averaging 65 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 33 passes and racked up 21 catches for 168 yards, an average of 24 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Jalen Green has 13 sacks to pace the team, and also has 12 TFL, 29 tackles, and one interception.

Aiden Fisher is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 48 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Francis Meehan leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 19 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

