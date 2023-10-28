James Madison vs. Old Dominion: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) will meet their Sun Belt-rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Monarchs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Old Dominion matchup.
James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
James Madison vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-20.5)
|48.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-20.5)
|48.5
|-1800
|+920
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
James Madison vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- James Madison has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Dukes have been favored by 20.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Old Dominion has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
