The No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) will meet their Sun Belt-rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Monarchs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Old Dominion matchup.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM James Madison (-20.5) 48.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel James Madison (-20.5) 48.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

  • James Madison has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.
  • The Dukes have been favored by 20.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Old Dominion has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.