The 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party takes place on Saturday, October 28 with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) visit the Florida Gators (5-2) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Channel: CBS

City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Georgia vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Georgia vs. Florida Betting Trends

Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 14.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Florida is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Georgia & Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +275 Bet $100 to win $275 To Win the SEC -184 Bet $184 to win $100 Florida To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

