The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Gafford produced six points and two blocks in a 143-120 loss against the Pacers.

In this article, we look at Gafford's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the NBA last year, giving up 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds on average last season, 21st in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13 makes per game.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 17 5 5 1 0 2 0 11/6/2022 14 9 5 2 0 0 0

