We have 2023 high school football competition in Wise County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Wise County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Union High School at Abingdon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: ABINGDON, VA

ABINGDON, VA Conference: Mountain

Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Eastside High School