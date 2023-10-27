We have 2023 high school football competition in Wise County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Page County
  • Shenandoah County
  • Pittsylvania County
  • Botetourt County
  • Martinsville County
  • Spotsylvania County
  • Northumberland County
  • Powhatan County
  • Southampton County
  • Charlottesville County

    • Wise County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Union High School at Abingdon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: ABINGDON, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Auburn High School at Eastside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Coeburn, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.