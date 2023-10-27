Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Washington County, Virginia this week.

Washington County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Chilhowie High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

6:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Glade Spring, VA

Glade Spring, VA Conference: Hogoheegee

Hogoheegee How to Stream: Watch Here

Rural Retreat High School at Holston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Damascus, VA

Damascus, VA Conference: Hogoheegee

Hogoheegee How to Stream: Watch Here

Union High School at Abingdon High School