T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals will play the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Oshie available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

T.J. Oshie vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie has averaged 17:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Oshie has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

Oshie has recorded a point in one of six games playedthis year.

Oshie has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Oshie goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Oshie has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Oshie Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 31 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.