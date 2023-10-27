Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Suffolk County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered here.
Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
King's Fork High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nansemond River High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
