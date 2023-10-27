If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Suffolk County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered here.

    • Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    King's Fork High School at Deep Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nansemond River High School at Lakeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

