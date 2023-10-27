There is high school football action in Scott County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Lexington County
  • Craig County
  • Powhatan County
  • Clarke County
  • Russell County
  • Carroll County
  • Lynchburg County
  • Portsmouth County
  • Smyth County
  • Northumberland County

    • Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Central High School - Wise at Gate City High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gate City, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Twin Springs High School at Thomas Walker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ewing, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John I. Burton High School at Rye Cove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Duffield, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.