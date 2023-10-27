Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Russell County, Virginia this week? We have what you need below.

    • Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Castlewood High School at Hurley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Hurley, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Virginia High School at Lebanon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lebanon, VA
    • Conference: Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwood High School at Honaker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Honaker, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

