The Washington Capitals, Rasmus Sandin included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Sandin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:11 per game on the ice, is -4.

Sandin has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

Through six games this season, Sandin has not registered a point.

Through six games this year, Sandin has not recorded an assist.

Sandin's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Sandin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sandin Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 3 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

