Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
In Portsmouth County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Granby High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchland High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
I. C. Norcom High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.