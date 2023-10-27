In Portsmouth County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Granby High School at Manor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Churchland High School at Maury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

I. C. Norcom High School at Lake Taylor High School