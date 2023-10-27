Is there high school football on the docket this week in Page County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Page County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Page County High School at Central High School - Woodstock

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Woodstock, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clarke County High School at Luray High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Luray, VA
    • Conference: Bull Run
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

