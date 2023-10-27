Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you reside in Norfolk County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Granby High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchland High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
I. C. Norcom High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke Catholic School at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
