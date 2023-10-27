If you reside in Norfolk County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Granby High School at Manor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Churchland High School at Maury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

I. C. Norcom High School at Lake Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Roanoke Catholic School at Norfolk Christian High School