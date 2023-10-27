Nicklas Backstrom will be among those on the ice Friday when his Washington Capitals play the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena. Does a bet on Backstrom intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicklas Backstrom vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Backstrom Season Stats Insights

Backstrom's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:21 per game on the ice, is -2.

Through six games this season, Backstrom has yet to score a goal.

Backstrom has registered a point in one of six games playedthis year.

Backstrom has had an assist in one of six games this year.

Backstrom's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Backstrom going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Backstrom Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 31 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.