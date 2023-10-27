Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Isle of Wight County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Isle of Wight County, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Isle of Wight County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Southampton High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Windsor, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: New Kent, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
