How to Watch the Hornets vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
- Charlotte went 14-10 when it shot better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Pistons ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA. The Hornets finished ninth.
- Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Hornets recorded were 7.5 fewer points than the Pistons allowed (118.5).
- When Charlotte put up more than 118.5 points last season, it went 14-4.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets put up 109.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they averaged in road games (112.7).
- In 2022-23, Charlotte allowed 116.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 118.2.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Hornets performed better in home games last year, sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Bryce McGowens
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
