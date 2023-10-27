The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pistons.

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Pistons Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

Charlotte went 14-10 when it shot better than 48.9% from the field.

The Pistons ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA. The Hornets finished ninth.

Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Hornets recorded were 7.5 fewer points than the Pistons allowed (118.5).

When Charlotte put up more than 118.5 points last season, it went 14-4.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up 109.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they averaged in road games (112.7).

In 2022-23, Charlotte allowed 116.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 118.2.

Looking at three-pointers, the Hornets performed better in home games last year, sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.

