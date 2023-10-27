The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) play the Detroit Pistons (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET. The point total in the matchup is set at 225.5.

Hornets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hornets -4.5 225.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte and its opponents went over 225.5 combined points in 46 of 82 games last season.

The average number of points in Charlotte's outings last season was 228.1, which is 2.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

Charlotte won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.

Charlotte was favored on the moneyline 15 total times last season. It finished 7-8 in those games.

The Hornets went 4-1 last year (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hornets a 62.3% chance to win.

Hornets vs Pistons Additional Info

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

The Hornets covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 16 times in 41 games when playing at home, and they covered 23 times in 41 games on the road.

The Hornets went over the over/under less often at home last season, hitting the over in 13 of 41 home matchups (31.7%). In road games, they hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Last season the Hornets put up 111 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 118.5 the Pistons conceded.

Charlotte had a 15-3 record versus the spread and were 14-4 overall when putting up more than 118.5 points.

Hornets vs. Pistons Point Insights (Last Season)

Hornets Pistons 111 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 15-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 14-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-7 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.5 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 18-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-3 16-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-10

