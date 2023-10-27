When the Charlotte 49ers play the Florida Atlantic Owls at 7:30 PM on Friday, October 27, our projection system predicts the 49ers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+3.5) Under (45.5) Charlotte 22, Florida Atlantic 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

The Owls have two wins against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites (0-1).

Two of the Owls' six games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 10 fewer than the average total in this season's Florida Atlantic contests.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The 49ers have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the 49ers have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Charlotte is a 4-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

In the49ers' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under for Charlotte games this season is 2.5 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Owls vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 24.1 25 20.5 22.5 29 28.3 Charlotte 14.6 22.7 16.3 19.3 13.3 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.