There is high school football competition in Fairfax County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

W. T. Woodson High School at West Potomac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lakes High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Clifton, VA

Clifton, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chantilly High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakton High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

South County High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Annandale High School at Lewis High School