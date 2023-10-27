The Washington Capitals, with Dylan Strome, take the ice Friday against the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Strome are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Dylan Strome vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 16:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Strome has a goal in two of six games this year, and had multiple goals on both occasions.

Strome has registered a point twice this year in six games played, and had multiple points both times.

Through six games this year, Strome has not recorded an assist.

Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 4 Points 3 4 Goals 2 0 Assists 1

