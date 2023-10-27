Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Culpeper County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Culpeper County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.
Culpeper County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Eastern View High School at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Monroe High School at Culpeper County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Culpeper, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
