The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Culpeper County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

    • Culpeper County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Eastern View High School at Chancellor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Fredericksburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    James Monroe High School at Culpeper County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Culpeper, VA
    • Conference: Battlefield
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

