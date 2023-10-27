Can we count on Connor McMichael finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

  • McMichael has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
  • McMichael has no points on the power play.
  • McMichael's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
