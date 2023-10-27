Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Clarke County, Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Clarke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Clarke County High School at Luray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Luray, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
