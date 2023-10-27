High school football action in Chesapeake County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    King's Fork High School at Deep Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oscar Smith High School at Hickory High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Great Bridge High School at Indian River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grassfield High School at Western Branch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

