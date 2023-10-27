Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
High school football action in Chesapeake County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
King's Fork High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscar Smith High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Bridge High School at Indian River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grassfield High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
