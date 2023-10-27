Capitals vs. Wild: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 27
Friday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Washington Capitals (2-3-1) and the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia. The Capitals are -125 on the moneyline to win at home against the Wild (+105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT.
Capitals vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs. Wild Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Capitals Moneyline
|Wild Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6.5
Capitals vs Wild Additional Info
Capitals vs. Wild Betting Trends
- In two games this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- The Capitals have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).
- The Wild fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.
- Washington has never played a game this season shorter than -125 moneyline odds.
- Minnesota has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Capitals Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Nicklas Backstrom
|0.5 (+195)
|0.5 (+120)
|-
|Dylan Strome
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-175)
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|0.5 (+125)
|0.5 (-125)
|2.5 (+140)
