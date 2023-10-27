How to Watch the Capitals vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) on Friday, with the Capitals coming off a win and the Wild off a defeat.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
See the Capitals-Wild matchup on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Wild Additional Info
|Capitals vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Wild Prediction
|Capitals vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Wild Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Capitals are conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
- The Capitals' 12 total goals (two per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 23 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at just a two goals-per-game average (12 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|John Carlson
|6
|1
|4
|5
|8
|4
|-
|Alexander Ovechkin
|6
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|0%
|Dylan Strome
|6
|4
|0
|4
|2
|3
|50.6%
|Matthew Phillips
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|100%
|Tom Wilson
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|100%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 31 total goals this season (4.4 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- With 27 goals (3.9 per game), the Wild have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 4.1 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|7
|2
|7
|9
|6
|3
|-
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|7
|5
|4
|9
|1
|2
|45.1%
|Mats Zuccarello
|7
|2
|7
|9
|4
|2
|20%
|Ryan Hartman
|7
|4
|3
|7
|8
|7
|47.7%
|Marcus Johansson
|7
|1
|4
|5
|5
|1
|22.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.