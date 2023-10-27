Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Wild on October 27, 2023
Player props are available for John Carlson and Mats Zuccarello, among others, when the Washington Capitals host the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
One of Washington's top contributing offensive players this season is Carlson, who has five points (one goal, four assists) and plays an average of 25:17 per game.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Alexander Ovechkin has two goals and three assists to total five points (0.8 per game).
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|14
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Dylan Strome's four points this season have come via four goals and zero assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Zuccarello has totaled two goals and seven assists in seven games for Minnesota, good for nine points.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|0
|3
|3
|4
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the attack for Minnesota this season with two goals and seven assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|1
|2
|3
|6
