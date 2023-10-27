The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) square off against the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT. The Capitals took down the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their most recent outing, while the Wild are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Capitals vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-125) Wild (+105) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and lost.

Washington has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

The Capitals have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Washington and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 6.5 goals two times this season (in six games).

Capitals vs Wild Additional Info

Capitals vs. Wild Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 12 (31st) Goals 27 (4th) 23 (20th) Goals Allowed 31 (31st) 2 (27th) Power Play Goals 4 (18th) 7 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (19th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals' two average goals per game add up to 12 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Capitals are ranked 20th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 23 total goals (3.8 per game).

The team is ranked 29th in goal differential at -11.

