Capitals vs. Wild October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Capitals vs. Wild Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-125)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSN,BSWI,MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Players to Watch
- John Carlson is one of Washington's leading contributors with five points. He has scored one goal and picked up four assists this season.
- Ovechkin has picked up five points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.
- Dylan Strome's total of four points is via four goals and zero assists.
- Hunter Shepard (1-0-0) has a goals against average of four on the season. His .818% save percentage ranks 65th in the NHL.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Wild Players to Watch
- Mats Zuccarello is an important part of the offense for Minnesota, with nine points this season, as he has put up two goals and seven assists in seven games.
- Kaprizov is a top scorer for Minnesota, with nine total points this season. In seven contests, he has netted two goals and provided seven assists.
- This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has nine points (five goals, four assists) this season.
- In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a record of 1-1-0 in two games this season, conceding 7 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 47 saves and an .870 save percentage, 57th in the league.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Capitals vs. Wild Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|30th
|2
|Goals Scored
|3.86
|4th
|28th
|3.83
|Goals Allowed
|4.43
|32nd
|28th
|26.8
|Shots
|29.6
|21st
|8th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|35.3
|29th
|29th
|10.53%
|Power Play %
|16%
|18th
|30th
|69.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|26th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.