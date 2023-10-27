Should you wager on Beck Malenstyn to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

  • Malenstyn is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • Malenstyn has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

