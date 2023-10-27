Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Alexandria County, Virginia this week? We have the information below.

    • Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    W. T. Woodson High School at West Potomac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hayfield Secondary School at Justice High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Falls Church, VA
    • Conference: District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

