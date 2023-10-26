Ahead of Week 9 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the MEAC measures up to the competition.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

6-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 16-10 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Morgan State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-5 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 16-10 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Norfolk State

@ Norfolk State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Howard

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3

3-4 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st

71st Last Game: W 27-23 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Norfolk State

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 27-23 vs Howard

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Morgan State

Morgan State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-6

1-6 | 0-6 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: L 35-7 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. South Carolina State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 1-6

3-4 | 1-6 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 35-7 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ North Carolina Central

@ North Carolina Central Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

